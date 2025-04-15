Northern youths seek urgent action to stop recent wave of violence in Plateau

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called for urgent action to stop the recent wave of violence in Plateau.

The call is contained in a statement issued by Mr Isah Abubakar, the NYCN National President

By Sani Idris-Abdulrahman

The call is contained in a statement issued by Mr Isah Abubakar, the NYCN National President on Tuesday in Kaduna.

“We call on the Federal Government to take immediate and decisive action to halt this crisis.

”It is imperative that the authorities prioritise the safety of citizens by not only condemning these heinous acts but also by ensuring that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice,” the council said.

The council also called for unity against menacing forces threatening peace, stability, and future, advocating for peace and accountability from those in power.

“Solidarity among northern youths is crucial to restore peace and harmony in the North and North Central regions, we stand with the people of Plateau in these trying times,” council said.

NAN reports that President Bola Tinubu has condemned the latest attacks in Plateau , which claimed the lives of over 40 citizens.

Tinubu expressed profound sorrow over the bloodshed and extended his condolences to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the state government, and the people of Plateau.

The President said:”the ongoing violence between communities in Plateau, rooted in misunderstandings between different ethnic and religious groups, must cease.”

Therefore, he called on Gov. Caleb Mutfwang to demonstrate political resolve in addressing the underlying communal issues fueling the violence and establishing enduring peace.

NAN reports that 51 people were again killed by gunmen with scores injured in the early hours of Monday in the Zikke and Kakpa communities in Bassa Local Government Area of the North Central state.

This comes two weeks after deadly clashes in another part of the state left several people dead.

The National Emergency Agency said gunmen had killed at least 52 people and displaced nearly 2,000 others over several days of attacks in Plateau.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)