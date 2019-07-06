Northern Youth Summit: Ali Nuhu urges more support for Kannywood film industry

Top Kannywood actor Ali Nuhu on Saturday called for more investment and support to the Hausa Film Industry which was floated to depict the culture and traditions of Northern Nigeria.

The actor made the call during the Northern Youth Summit organised by Northern Hibiscus with the theme, Awakening the Arewa Spirit.

“Kannywood is our own industry, we need to come together and build it.

Our leaders should invest in the industry, guide us and call our attention whenever we make mistakes.

“Let us all recognise the importance of the industry and stop looking down on it,” he said.

The popular actor dispelled the notion in some quarters that Kannywood movies promote immoral behaviours, saying “it’s not true.”

According to him, Northern leaders and interests should use the Kannywood industry for advocacy especially in reducing crimes and other social vices like drug abuse, rape in the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the summit was the first of its kind aimed at sensitizing Northern youth on poverty alleviation, entrepreneurship, mentorship, skill acquisition and changing mindset.

