Northern States’ ll deliver 12m votes for Tinubu: Danladi Bako

By Bashir Rabe Mani

Danladi Bako, Co-Director, Strategic Communications, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, says Northern States will deliver 12 million votes for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2023 poll.

Bako said this when he spoke with newsmen on Tuesday.

He said: ” As far as the 2023 presidential election is concerned, the Northern States which are the stronghold of President Muhammadu Buhari will deliver the usual 12 million votes to APC.

”I strongly believe that there is no serious candidate from the North that can bring the number of votes that Buhari normally brings.”

The former Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) also said that Buhari had displayed his usual massive followership at the recent launch of APC manifesto in Jos, Plateau.

According to the former Sokoto State Commissioner for Information, APC will also get more than the required 25 per cent votes in the 36 states and the FCT.

”There is no problem with this as all the governors in the Northwest have won election twice and they will ensure landslide victory for APC in their own states again,” he added.

Bako assured that Tinubu would also record victory in Sokoto State especially with the support of the president, saying, ” Buhari remains extremely popular in the north.

”The president is extremely popular and his opinion matters a lot in elections, while the other candidates are not from the region.

”So, the APC presidential candidate will garner enough votes to win in the Northwest and Nigeria in general.”

Bako said that Tinubu had always identified with the people of Sokoto state by visiting to sympathise with them whenever they had calamities like flood, death or fire incidents.

”Tinubu will always visit the state, sympathise with the government and people of the state, while he always donated money to the victims,” he said.

Bako said that the Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda factor, being the leader of the party in the state would also work in favour of APC in the state.

”Wamakko, though no longer the governor of the state still has large following as he has continued to accord top priority to the welfare of the people of the state.

”So, I strongly believe that the combination of the factors of Buhari, Tinubu and Wamakko will deliver the presidential votes in Sokoto State,” he said. (NAN)