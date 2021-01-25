Northern states APC chairmen meet in Jos Tuesday

Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 19 northern states are to meet in Jos on Tuesday to brainstorm on how to further move the party forward.

Chief Letep Dabang, Chairman, Forum of 19 States APC Chairmen, who is also Chairman of the APC in Plateau, disclosed this newsmen in Jos.

Letep said that the meeting which was holding periodically in different states of the federation was coming at a time when the party had concluded all modalities to welcome new members into its fold as well as revalidate its existing membership.