Northern Nigeria’s existential crisis: A call for urgent leadership and collective action

By Dauda Abdullahi

Northern Nigeria is teetering on the brink of collapse, facing a security crisis so severe that it threatens the very existence of the geo-political region and the nation as a whole. The escalating violence perpetrated by insurgents, terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements, has reached catastrophic levels, leaving a trail of death, destruction, and despair, inflicting untold suffering on innocent civilians and law-abiding citizens. This crisis is not just a threat to the north, but to the entire country, and without immediate, decisive action, it risks further disintegration, thus further aggravating national unity, peace and security.

The situation in the north is dire. Non-state actors and criminal elements operate with shocking impunity, targeting anyone and everyone and things we hold dear-from a nursing mother with her two-day-old twins in Kurfi to the tragic kidnapping and murder of a whole emir who, unable to pay a ransom, was brutally hacked to death, just to mention two latest instances of the atrocities being committed daily. These are becoming alarmingly frequent, yet there seems to be little to no positive response or hope.

The consequences of these are far-reaching, the loss of lives, humanitarian crisis, displacement of communities and destruction of infrastructure have devastated the region. The psychological trauma inflicted on us all is incalculable. This growing lawlessness has further and continuously eroded public trust in the government’s ability to protect its citizens. The northern population, already grappling with poverty, unemployment, and social inequality, now faces an existential threat that compounds their daily struggles. The failure of leadership at various levels has allowed these criminal activities to flourish, creating a sense of abandonment among the people and making them vulnerable to recruitment by extremist groups.

The root causes of this crisis are complex and multifaceted which include lack of political will, ineffective leadership, rampant corruption, and a broken justice system, which have significantly contributed to the problem. Poverty, unemployment, perceived injustice and marginalisation have driven many to desperation. Similarly, factors, such as porous borders, illiteracy, the proliferation of illegal weapons and the activities of transnational criminal networks, have continued to worsen the situation.

To address this situation requires urgent and collective action. A comprehensive and coordinated approach is also necessary. The government must demonstrate the leadership, courage, and political will to tackle this crisis head-on. It should strengthen its commitment to good governance, ensuring that resources are allocated effectively to address the root causes of insecurity and other socio-economic that affect the welfare of the people. Harmonising and coordinating the activities of the various states’ security outfits to act more professionally and within the ambit of the law. Security forces must also be reformed, adequately equipped, trained and motivated to combat the threats posed by these criminal groups. Invigorating other governance reforms is essential to restoring the efficiency and effectiveness of institutions meant to protect the people. Community engagement is also very essential. Therefore, there is a need to constructively engage traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, media, ethno-religious groups, youths and local communities.

But government action alone is not enough. This battle requires the active participation of the entire society. Traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, and local communities must come together to foster peace and rebuild trust. Addressing the socio-economic disparities that fuel conflict is crucial—investment in education, healthcare, and job creation will provide alternative pathways for those who might otherwise be drawn into criminal activities. By fostering a sense of inclusion and shared purpose, northern Nigeria, and indeed the entire nation, can overcome these challenges and build a more secure and prosperous future. Therefore, all must work together to rebuild trust and promote peace in the north and all over the country.

Northern Nigeria’s crisis is not just a regional issue—it is a national emergency that demands immediate attention. The time for action is now. Without a unified and determined effort to address the root causes and implement comprehensive solutions, the future of northern Nigeria—and indeed, the entire country—hangs in the balance. It is time for those in positions of authority to rise to the occasion, muster the necessary courage, and take decisive steps to save the teeming population of the north from an existential threat. These criminal elements that kidnap and sack communities must be stopped immediately. Our survival as a unified nation also depends on it.