Northern Nigeria: The Tears That Won’t Cut It, By Abubakar Nazifi

For decades, Northern Nigeria has walked a dangerous path—a path paved with neglect, mismanagement, and a reliance on handouts from the center. Now, as the country grapples with economic reforms, including the contentious Tax Reform Bill, the North finds itself at a crossroads. It is a moment of reckoning, not for external reasons, but because of failures deeply rooted within the region itself.

The Mirage of Dependency

Northern Nigeria is rich in resources—arable land, minerals, a vast population—but tragically poor in leadership and foresight. For years, the North has turned its back on productivity, choosing instead to lean on federal allocations. The textile industry, once a vibrant contributor to the economy, has collapsed. Agriculture, the backbone of the region’s economy, has seen little to no investment, leaving farmers trapped in cycles of subsistence rather than surplus.

The most damning indictment, however, is the abandonment of the region’s solid mineral wealth. Gold, uranium, tin, and other valuable resources are pillaged with impunity by elites who see Northern Nigeria as a treasure chest for personal gain rather than a foundation for collective progress.

A Region in Decline

The consequences of this negligence are painfully clear. Education has been neglected, leaving millions of young Northerners locked in a poverty trap. Healthcare has been ignored, exacerbating the suffering of a massive population. Infrastructure in rural areas, where the majority of Northerners live, is almost nonexistent. These failures have created fertile ground for extremism and violence, from Boko Haram to banditry and kidnappings.

Even religion, a cornerstone of Northern identity, has been weaponized. Leaders who should unite and uplift the region have instead allowed violent extremists to define its narrative. The result is a region that is both economically stagnant and socially unstable.

No One Will Cry for the North

The harsh reality is this: Northern Nigeria’s plight will not elicit sympathy, nor should it. Tears, sentimentality, and blackmail will not reverse decades of self-inflicted damage. The North cannot continue to demand a larger share of the national pie when it has consistently failed to bake its own.

The Tax Reform Bill is not the enemy. It is, instead, a wake-up call—a chance to rethink and rebuild. For too long, Northern leaders have played games, deflecting blame and avoiding responsibility. But now, the region faces a choice: embrace the hard work of reform or continue its descent into irrelevance.

A Blueprint for Revival

The path forward is clear, though it requires courage and vision. The North must invest in agro-productivity, not just at the farm level but through value-added processing. Massive arable land can be transformed into thriving agro-industrial zones, turning raw produce into finished goods that create jobs and generate wealth.

Similarly, the region’s solid minerals must be mined responsibly and processed locally, creating industries that can compete on a global scale. Education must be prioritized, not just to reduce poverty but to unleash the potential of the North’s youth.

Infrastructure—roads, power, irrigation systems—must be built to connect rural communities to markets and opportunities. And healthcare must be seen as an economic imperative, because a healthy population is a productive one.

No More Excuses

Northern Nigeria’s leaders must confront an uncomfortable truth: the region’s failure is its own fault. It is not the responsibility of Lagos, Rivers, or the federal government to fix the North. That responsibility lies squarely with those who have misgoverned the region for decades.

This is not a time for pity or excuses. It is a time for action. The population that should have been a blessing is fast becoming a curse. The land that should be a goldmine is now a landmine. The North must wake up to this reality and seize the opportunity for reform before it is too late.

The world will not wait for Northern Nigeria to get its act together. Neither will the rest of Nigeria. The tears of the past will not cut it. Only bold, decisive action can.

Abubakar Nazifi writes on regional development, governance, and policy in Nigeria.