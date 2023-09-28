Northern Media Forum congratulates Minister of Information, Idris Malagi – Full Message

The Northern Media Forum, NMF has congratulated Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, on his appointment as Minister of Information and National Orientation by President Bola Tinubu.

A message by the Forum’s Chairman, Mr Dan Agbese, said “The president could not have made a better choice. We are proud of you.”

The Forum however called on Malagi to “Resist the ever-present temptation to give into empty grandeur.”

He was also urged to “Maintain the qualities of simplicity, humility and tenacity of purpose you are known for. And let these reflect in your official functions and your relationship with your primary constituency, the news media at home and abroad.”

Read full text of message below:

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO THE HONOURABLE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND NATIONAL ORIENTATION, ALHAJI MOHAMMED IDRIS MALAGI

We deliberately delayed this to let the flood of congratulatory messages run its course. Now that you have settled down in your new, exalted office, we thought it was time for me, on behalf of the Northern Media Forum, to add our droplets to that flood and formally tell you how truly honoured the Northern Media Forum is that one of its own has been entrusted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the heavy task of managing the image of his administration as the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation.

The president could not have made a better choice. We are proud of you. Please accept our individual and collective hearty congratulations.

You have been a valuable member of our forum since its inception and contributed immensely to its positive development. Please bear in mind at all times that you are our ambassador in the Tinubu administration. We are confident that you will make us proud in the discharge of your onerous responsibilities as an efficient and patriotic manager of the information needs of our country and its citizens.

Please bring to bear on your responsibilities as a minister of information and national orientation your years of experience as a newspaper publisher of note. We urge you to maintain your firm belief in the media and public relations as forces for the good of the administration and of the country in general.

If you would kindly excuse a worn-out cliché, do remember that to whom much is given, much is also expected. Much has been given to you and the president as well as the Nigerian public expects much from you.

A public office is what its holder makes of it. Make the information and national orientation ministry the driving force in the administration. Resist the ever-present temptation to give into empty grandeur. Maintain the qualities of simplicity, humility and tenacity of purpose you are known for. And let these reflect in your official functions and your relationship with your primary constituency, the news media at home and abroad.

We wish you a successful tenure. May this be your stepping stone to higher national responsibilities.

Yours Sincerely,

Dan Agbese,

Chairman,

Northern Media Forum

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

