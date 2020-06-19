Northern groups halt further protests over insecurity

Share the news













The Coalition of Northern Groups,CNG said Friday evening thatvit has decided to halt its protests scheduled for Saturday June 20, 2020.

Spokesman of the coalition, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman announced the resolution in a statement he signed and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

He said,”Throughout the last 48 hours the CNG has been engaged in serious discussions with major concerned and responsible stakeholders and received useful feedback and advice.

“Majorly, we were engaged by the Northern Elders Forum and religious and some traditional rulers who advised us among other things, to consider reviewing the scheduled regional protests for Saturday, June 20, 2020.



“We are happy to say that we have, after hours of deliberations, resolved to keep the planned protests in view meanwhile to monitor the progress of the renewed pledge by government.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that the Northern Elders Forum,NEF, had in a statement earlier on Friday signed by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed asked the CNG to suspend further protests.

NEF gave the advice after its attention was drawn to plans to disrupt the peaceful protests.

Read the text of CNG statement halting further protests below:

19 June, 2020

UPDATE ON FALLOUT OF THE REGIONAL PROTESTS FLAGGED OFF IN KATSINA

We are by now all aware of the chain of events that trailed the flag off of the regionwide action to protest the escalation of killings and rampage by bandits on several northern communities.

The flagship protest held in Katsina on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 was generally adjudged as one of the most peaceful and decent in recent history.

Intricate events that unfolded soon after the Katsina protest, climaxing with the invitation by the Nigeria police and subsequent detention of the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the CNG, ultimately forced fresh questions unto the nation’s governance agenda.

The BOT chairman, Nastura Ashir Shariff was however released after two days following uproar for the enforcement of his breached fundamental right to peaceful association and personal liberty.

His freedom, we are proud to say, was a result of pressure mounted through the support and solidarity of the public, patriotic leaders and elders of the North, a decent section of the civil society, a multi-sectoral cooperation of regional groups and activists and the vigilance of the national and international press.

Specifically, the CNG wishes to recognize the support, cooperation, encouragement and empathy from the Northern Elders Forum, Jamaatu Nasril Islam, Dr Bashir Tofa and the Kano Elders Forum, Amnesty International Nigeria, Niger Delta Youth Congress, Ohanaeze Youth Worldwide, CISLAC, the Concerned Nigerians, a section of Kannywood stars and several international actors.

We also recognize the solidarity extended by civil society leaders and several other youth, students and women groups. We indeed find this most reassuring and a further call for us to recommit efforts for ensuring, a secure, safe, fair, just environment for all.

PROTESTS

Before the kick off of the Katsina protests, the CNG had itemized a number of guidelines to be observed which we are happy to say, were strictly observed which resulted in the huge success recorded.

GAINS

CNG and the entire northern public are proud to recount the following gains made from the Katsina match and the sustained tempo that came with it:

The attention of the federal government and other levels of government and the international community has been called to the desperation and urgency of the situation.

The Presidency had been made to tighten up for the discharge of its primary responsibility of protecting citizens’ lives and properties.

For the first time, the President had publicly acknowledged the unsatisfactory performance of the security institutions.

The hitherto estranged helpless communities have been reassured that other Nigerians feel their pain as well.

HALTING FURTHER PROTESTS

Throughout the last 48 hours the CNG has been engaged in serious discussions with major concerned and responsible stakeholders and received useful feedback and advice. Majorly, we were engaged by the Northern Elders Forum and religious and some traditional rulers who advised us among other things, to consider reviewing the scheduled regional protests for Saturday, June 20, 2020.

We are happy to say that we have, after hours of deliberations, resolved to keep the planned protests in view meanwhile to monitor the progress of the renewed pledge by government.

We shall draft a comprehensive action plan to compliment this effort in due course.

Thank you.

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman

CNG Spokesperson

