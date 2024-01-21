Northern groups frown at EFCC, media reports on ex-govs fraud cases

Two northern- based non political interest groups on Sunday condemned media reports on the revival of alleged fraud cases by EFCC against some ex-northern governors.

By Sani Idris

Two northern- based non political interest groups on Sunday condemned media reports on the revival of alleged fraud cases by EFCC against some ex-northern governors.

Northern Elders Progressive Forum and it’s Northern Professionals Development Group counterpart, expressed the position at a news conference in Kaduna.

ha frowned at Punch Newspaper’s publication titled “EFCC revives 13 ex- govs N772bn fraud cases”, .

Chairman of the group, Dr Usman Sani, however, commended the efforts of the new leadership of EFCC under Mr Ola Olukoyede in the fight against corruption.

He said the group had no doubts that the new EFCC boss would stick to the standard of the operation of the commission.

Sani, however, expressed dismay over the media publications which hurriedly published names of certain political leaders, and individuals with alleged accusations of amassing public wealth illegally without recourse to due process and rule of law.

According to him, the hurried publications had turned into a big embarrassment to the politicians, their families, political associates.

“We think that certain groups of political class because of vendetta or other reasons, are cheaply using some media platforms to drag the anti graft agency’s image into disrepute to achieve cheap and unpopular political scores.

“We appreciate EFCC’s highly motivated operations and effective fight against crimes and corruption in the country so far.

“It is pertinent to note that the new objectives assured by its leadership in discharging its duties, under President Bola Tinubu, are about to be eroded by certain selfish group of political individuals with access to media and investigations in the commission,” he said.

Sani added it was unfortunate that those who had done their best as governors to develop and make progress in their various states were being ridiculed by some groups through media trials.

Specifically on Dr. Bello Matawalle, he said the ex-governor and now a state minister, had served Zamfara meritoriously, adding that his name mentioned among others, was aimed at destroying his service towards the progress of the country.

He stressed that Matawalle was successfully screened, and cleared by the DSS and EFCC many weeks before appearing to the Senate for another screening and subsequently cleared as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is pertinent to note that those who are putting this campaign of calumny on media are just afraid of his growing popularity and acceptance, especially as minister and political leader in the North West region and Nigeria as a whole.

“We are surprised that the same EFCC that cleared and gave him a clean slate will return, through the back door, to allow such alleged documents to be circulated and published.

“It is like rubbishing the Presidency, Senate, and other security agencies that worked tirelessly to ensure due process before clearing him for ministerial responsibility,” Sani said.

He therefore, advised EFCC leadership to bring out a bond of assurance by ordering those petitioners, characters who allegedly accused those mentioned, to come out publicly and sign.

This will compel them to pay compensation to those accused if after investigation and court process, were found innocent from such allegations.

“We are aware of how some cases, in spite of their media trial before the advent of the present government, ended in rubbishing the EFCC and good intention of fighting against corruption in the country.”

He advised the commission not to allow itself to be used as tool of political vendetta, blackmail, or intimidation against individuals through personal grudges, persecution, and campaign of calumny.

Sani appealed to the Northern political elites, religious and traditional leaders to create an environment of political understanding, unity, and mutual respect for one another.

He also advised them not to allow political differences to destroy the common interest, unity, and survival of the region.(NAN)

