Northern Group to PANDEF:  Sadiya will not resign

By Haruna Salami

Civil Society organizations and North East pressure group have condemned the South South Caucus in the House of Representatives and Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), over the call on the Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouq, to resign from office over 2022 situation in Bayesa state.

The group, at a joint press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, said that “the call by the PANDEF and the South South caucus on the minister to resign was borne out of sentiment and sheer mischief as there is no reason for the call for resignation in the first place”.

The Northern coalition led by Garus Gololo said that “every official comment or statement from any minister from the North is taken out of context to suite their purpose to call for resignation or sack”.

Dr. Gololo said that the statement that is drawing the wrath of the South South group was based on available statistics from all the states affected by the flood.

“The minister’s statement was taken out of context. She said Bayesa is not among the first ten, in terms of the humanitarian crisis, but did not say Bayesa did not need attention”.

Dr. Gololo, the coordinator of the group, further stated that “Bayelsa state has eight local governments, Jigawa with 33 local government areas. In Jigawa, 23 local government areas were submerged.

“Another state is Yobe state, about 26 local government areas were affected, so if you are a statisticians would say Beylesa is worse hit?

“The minister, since her appointment, has not attached sentiment to management of disaster and the record is there. There was fire incident in Onitsha, she was there not because the market is owned or managed by Northerners.

“How many Northerners own shops there? At best they are selling kolanut and cigarettes from a kiosks in Onitsha market”.0j

Dr. Gololo appealed to the leadership of the South-South to avoid inflammatory comments or statements that are capable of causing crisis in the country.

“The South South region has had its own fair of crisis , so it is wrong to create another crisis in that area, because they have a Minister, Timipre Sylva, why are they not telling him to resign? What happened to the 13 percent derivation, the NNDC and minister of Niger Delta?

“The resources are mismanaged, yet none has resigned”.

According to him “Lagos, Kogi, Kwara , Lagos and Anambra were affected. The minister is working in collaboration with National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). NEMA was on ground in Bayelsa, yet it is not enough because they want to give the innocent woman a bad name”, he berated.

