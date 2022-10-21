Northern Group throws support for Tinubu’s economic blueprint

By Moses Kolo

A Northern group under the auspices of Arewa Solidarity Group (ASG), has indicated its support for the economic blueprint of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Mr Isa Ahmed, Leader of the group, disclosed this on Thursday during a press conference in Kaduna.

According to the leader, Tinubu’s blueprint on economy would not only improve the economy of the nation but, also will boost the living standard of the citizens.

“Just like Tinubu had said, our major economic challenges are underinvestment and effective management, and these are what he should be looking at, if emerged as the president of the nation come 2023,” it said.

Ahmed said that such vision was achievable in view of building indivisible shared values of patriotism, equity, justice and brotherhood.

He noted the APC flag bearer had reiterated that his administration would be business-friendly, adding that Tinubu was determined to support private businesses in the country and attract Foreign Direct Investment to create jobs.

Ahmed who urged Nigerians to support Tinubu’s presidential ambition further stated that his economic blueprint would promote businesses in sectors including: banking, telecommunication industry, amongst others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

