Northern group congratulates Tinubu, lauds INEC for conducting credible elections

By Sani Idris

A group, Concerned Northern Forum (CNF), has congratulated the President-Elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, over his victory at the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

CNF also congratulated INEC for conducting what it described as a credible poll.

Addressing a news conference on Friday, at the Arewa House in Kaduna, Spokesperson of the forum, Abdulsalam Kazeem, said Tinubu’s victory was well-deserved, having been in the country’s political space for long time.

He stressed that as Northerners, they were pleased with his victory and pledged to work with him when he was eventually sworn in on May 29.

Kazeem explained that the fact that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a northerner, contested with Tinubu and lost, did not mean that they would join “other undemocratic groups and networks to condemn and discredit one of the most credible elections in the history of the country”.

“We are more concerned with the progress of Nigeria, and with Sen. Bola Tinubu, a new Nigeria is possible, we also salute the courage and integrity of the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu.

“He has made history by delivering an impeccable election despite the aggressive work of saboteurs and enemies of democracy in Nigeria,” Kazeem said.

He enjoined members of the opposition and Civil Society Organisations, to note that no election was completely devoid of challenges, and Nigeria, with its diverse nature, must have challenges bordering on logistics and human failures.

According to him, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, has done well by maneuvering through all the hurdles and giving a worthy election, saying that he deserved commendations and not condemnation.

Kazeem noted that in spite of widespread fears of insecurity, kidnappings, and against the judgment of many analysts that the elections would not hold in many parts of the country, INEC delivered in every part of Nigeria, including flashpoints of violent extremism and terrorism.

Speaking further, he said the Naira redesign and fiscal policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, came at a time when INEC had put finishing touches to its preparations.

“One needs not to be told that most of INECs activities, including training and logistics, are money based, still, they went ahead and surmounted the challenges without shifting the date of the elections.

“Insinuating that the just concluded elections is not free and fair is laughable because, for the first time in the history of Nigeria, Lagos state voted against Bola Tinubu and Buhari lost elections in his state.

“Similarly, about seven serving governors lost their senatorial elections. If the elections were not free and fair, then how come all the contesting political parties won in areas that were not their strongholds and even had elected representatives,” he wondered.

The Spokesperson also said that those calling for the cancellation of the election were enemies of the country and must not be given a listening ear.

According to him, calling for the cancellation of an election that has been conducted in the most peaceful and orderly manner across the country, was a call for the abortion of democracy.

“This election is the best Nigeria ever had and cannot be compared to the 1993 or even 1999 elections. Even in developed democracies, elections are never completely without challenges.

“The American elections of 2015 that produced President Donald Trump were rumoured to have been tampered with by the Russians, but that did not lead to the cancellation of the result.

“The election that produced late President Umaru Yar’Adua was equally challenging, but was not cancelled. In fact, Yar’Adua admitted the irregularities, but worked towards electoral reforms,” he said.

He called on those who lost elections to, in the spirit of sportsmanship, reach out and congratulate Tinubu, and work with him for a better Nigeria.

He said that is was not the first time candidates would lose in elections.

Kazeem called on those who feel aggrieved to approach the law courts and seek redress.

“Sponsoring protests and making inflammatory comments is unacceptable and a direct call for anarchy,” he said. (NAN)