Northern group condemns arrest, detention of Prof Usman Yusuf, warns against harassment of activists

A northern youth good governance pressure group, Northern Star Youth Empowerment Initiative has strongly condemned the arrest and detention of the renowned advocate for the emancipation of Northern Nigeria and

former Chief Executive of Nigerian social Insurance Trust Fund, Professor Usman Yusuf by the Economic and financial crimes commission (EFCC.

In a press statement personally signed by herself, the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Initiative, Hajia Najatu Muhammed, questioned the moral standing of the EFCC to harass well-meaning Nigerians describing the

Commission’s fight against corruption as a farce.

“Nigerians will not forget in a hurry that it was Nuhu Ribadu’s EFCC that declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu and George Akume as the most corrupt and second most corrupt governors then respectively.”

Hajia Najatu also recalled how two former helmsmen of the commission in the persons of lbrahim Magu and Abdulrasheed Bawa were enmeshed in corruption allegations that led to their unceremonious ouster.

She therefore wondered how the Commission can still pretend to be fighting corruption by arresting activists and critics of the government like Professor Yusuf Usman.

The Northern Star BoT chairperson therefore called for the immediate andunconditional release of the northern rights activist, Professor Usman Yusuf, adding that northern right activists refuse to be intimidated and will continue fight for the rights of the neglected and insecurity-ravaged north

and its hapless people.

“I challenge the so called northern leaders and generality of northerners to eschew fear and come out to fight against this tyranny”