Northern Govs, traditional rulers brainstorm on bolstering security, infrastructure, youths dev’t

By Hussaina Yakubu

Northern Governors and traditional rulers have renewed their commitment to tackling insecurity, boosting infrastructure, and empowering the youths.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was at their joint meeting of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and the Northern Traditional Rulers Council held on Saturday in Kaduna.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, who is also the Chairman of the NSGF, described the gathering as timely, given the escalating security challenges and socio-economic pressures facing the region.

In his keynote address, Yahaya expressed condolences to the families and governments of Plateau, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, and Yobe over the recent wave of killings.

He called the attacks, “mindless acts of violence” that underscored the need for a comprehensive review of security strategies.

Yahaya stressed that the resurgence of Boko Haram activities in parts of the North-East and ongoing violence in the North-Central must be confronted with renewed synergy between federal, state, and local security structures.

On economic and infrastructural development, the NSGF Chairman called for the speedy completion of key projects.

They include the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line, the Kano-Maiduguri expressway, and the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe-Biu expressway, among others.

He lamented the exclusion of the North-East from the Federal Government’s superhighway project and advocated innovative funding solutions like public-private partnerships and infrastructure bonds.

The Governor said, “The state of infrastructure in Northern Nigeria remains a cause for major concern.

“Without.an urgent intervention, our goals for agricultural expansion and industrialization will remain a mirage.”

He also emphasized the need to restructure and reposition the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) as a hub for regional economic revival

Yahaya called for decisive action to end the almajiri system and provide the Northern youths with education and job skills.

“Our children must be taken off the streets and given opportunities for quality education and skills acquisition,” he appealed.

Yahaya further called for proactive steps to prevent herder-herder clashes during the rainy season.

The governor urged partnerships with agencies like NEMA and NIMET to develop early warning systems and support mechanisms against climate-related challenges.

He praised the traditional institutions for their role in peace building and advocated for their recognition through constitutional means to make them more effective in governance and conflict resolution.

“The wisdom and guidance of our traditional rulers remain indispensable as we navigate these complex times,” Yahaya said.

Earlier, Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State, in his welcome address, lauded the efforts of the NSGF and the traditional rulers council in promoting unity and consensus in the North.

He said, “In spite of our diversity, the two bodies have found a way of forging consensus on critical issues.

“We have made progress, but challenges remain. We must hasten the development and implementation of a regional roadmap for peace, security, and development.”

Sani commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to Northern development, particularly for reviving the long-abandoned Abuja ,Kaduna,Zaria-Kano dual carriageway, describing it as a “lifeline for Northern Nigeria.”

Both leaders emphasised the urgency of translating resolutions into tangible actions, with Yahaya concluding that history would judge Northern leaders not by the meetings they hold, but by the lives they impact.

He said: “The people of Northern Nigeria are looking up to us. We must rise above individual interests and deliver results.”

In his remarks,the Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has reaffirmed the commitment of the traditional rulers to supporting efforts aimed at tackling insecurity across the country.

The sultan commended the governors for their dedication and collective resolve to restore peace, stability, and development in the region.

He stated that the persistent killings across various parts of the North have made it imperative for leaders to unite and take decisive action.

“Every life matters,” he declared, stressing the need for a holistic approach to restore peace and enable citizens to live freely and in harmony.

The sultan strongly condemned the criminalisation of ethnic or religious groups, warning that such narratives only fuel division.

He urged, “We must leave here with the understanding that a criminal anywhere is a threat to all of us,” he said.

The traditional ruler, who also acknowledged the efforts already made to address the crisis, emphasised that more needed to be done.

Abubakar declared, “Much has been done, but clearly not enough.

“As long as people continue to be killed, the perception will remain that nothing is being done.”

He concluded that the challenges facing the North were national in nature, and praised Tinubu’s commitment to finding lasting solutions.

He, however, urged intensified action to end the bloodshed and to reassure the citizens that their safety remain a top priority.

NAN also reports the governors present at the joint meeting included those of Nasarawa, Gombe, Niger, Kaduna, Kebbi, Katsina, Kogi, Yobe, Plateau, Taraba, Adamawa, Sokoto, and Jigawa.

Also in attendance were nineteen esteemed traditional rulers from across the Northern region under the umbrella of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council.(NAN)