Northern govs commend Shettima @56

By Martha Agas

The Northern Governors Forum has commended the efforts of Sen. Kashim Shettima toward ending insurgency in the north-eastern part of Nigeria.

The forum made the commendation in a statement by its chairman and governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong, to congratulate Shettima on his 56th birthday.

The statement was issued by Lalong’s Spokesperson Dr Makut Macham on Friday in Jos.

Lalong said that Shettima was resilient to end insurgency in the north-eastern part of Nigeria and performed his best to deliver impactful projects in spite the spate of attacks from Boko Haram insurgents when he was the governor of Borno.

According to the statement, the forum notes his honesty, dexterity, diligence, resilience and commitment to serve and unite people irrespective of tribe, religion and political differences.

The chairman urged SShettima to remain loyal, humble and focused on building a greater Nigeria even as he had been chosen to be the running mate for the All Progressive Congress Presidential Candidate Bola Tinubu.

He wished him many more years of God’s blessings, good health and divine protection.(NAN)

