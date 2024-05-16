Northern Governors` wives partner NGO to fight drug abuse

The Forum of the 19 Northern States Governors` wives in the country have given their nods to the Drug Prevention, Treatment and Care strategy of the Re-Orientation Advocacy of Nigeria (RAN).

Mr Charles Folayan, Executive Director, RAN said this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

The partnership, he said, followed the Northern Governors Wives Forum stakeholders’ meeting on “Substance Abuse held in Gombe on May 14 at the Government House.

He said that RAN made a presentation on the successes and aspirations of the organisation in their efforts to prevent drug abuse, particularly in the 19 Northern states.

Folayan said that the Chairperson of the Forum, Hajia Asmau Inuwa-Yahaya called on all stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians to support their efforts on rehabilitation and reintegration of people with drug use disorder.

Folayan called for treatment and care of victims of drugs, adding that RAN focuses on the wives of the Governor in the region to end drug abuse.

He said RAN is currently working with two of the governor’s wives in the region.

The director said that RAN is seeking the involvement of others in the establishment of modern social and rehabilitation centres in their various states.

According to him, some of the Governor’s wives who responded to the partnership proposal of RAN, agreed on the need to step up prevention and treatment programmes in Nigeria.

“They expressed their acceptance to work with RAN and their partners on the project.

“RAN earlier in the year entered into partnership with Annmom Foundation USA, and formed a joint task with the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on drug prevention

He said the organisation is also in partnership with the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant government agencies, on drug prevention, treatment and care programmes.(NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola