Northern governors’ wives condole Bello over mother’s death

By Tina George, Minna

The Northern Governors Wives Forum (NGWF) has condoled with the people of Kogi state over the death of the governor’s mother, Haj Hauwa’u Oziohu Bello.

Describing late Hauwa as a peacemaker and peacebuilder, the Forum in a statement signed by the Chairperson of the Forum, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello, urged the people to take heart.

The forum expressed sadness over the news of the death, saying the pain and grief of losing a mother are immeasurable.

“We pray that Allah grants you, your family and the entire people of Kogi State the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”, the statement read.

The Forum then prayed for the soul of the departed.

