Northern governors urge Ag. IG to adopt proactive security measures

The Northern Governors Forum has urged the Acting Inspector General (IG) of Police, Usman Baba, to take measures in tackling crimes in the country.

The Chairman of the forum, Simon Lalong, made the call in a congratulatory message to the acting IG his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Macham, on Saturday in .

The Plateau Governor said the forum would give Baba all the necessary support to enable him to provide the leadership needed for implementing policing for the safety of lives and property.

He said Baba’s appointment President Muhammadu Buhari well deserved, considering his track of diligent service to the nation, across various police formations in the country.

He said: “As northern governors, we committed to community policing and any other measure that will lead to securing our region which has been bedeviled different forms of insecurity.

“We must work together to adopt measures that will enable us to overcome these challenges and on top of the situation by preventing from carrying out their nefarious activities.”

Lalong said the forum particularly concerned that many farmers in the region were discouraged from cultivating their farms because of criminal activities.


The forum’s chairman urged the police boss to bring an to banditary, kidnapping and insurgency in the country.

He wished Baba a successful tenure and called on Nigerians to support him and the entire architecture of the country for a more secured nation. (NAN)

