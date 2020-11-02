Northern governors, traditional rulers, others meet in Kaduna

Traditional rulers in the north led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Dr Sa’ad Abubakar, are currently meeting with governors of the the 19 northern states and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and prominent Nigerians in Kaduna.

The closed door meeting, holding at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, is also being attended by Senate President Ahmad Lawal and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others at meeting include Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, that of FCT, Mohammed Bello, as well as other top government officials.