Northern Governors, NSA, security chiefs in closed door meeting

Members of the Northern Governors’ Forum have gone into closed door meeting with the National Security Adviser and Service Chiefs in Abuja.

The meeting, holding in the Office of the National Security Adviser, opened at about 2pm, and m

ay not be unconnected with the recent mass abduction of students and other citizens in the region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that terrorists had on March 7, abducted 287 students from a primary and secondary school in Kuriga, Kaduna State, while 112 Internally Displaced Persons in Gamboru Ngala, Borno were also abducted by terrorists.

The abduction of 15 Quranic school students in Sokoto state followed the Kuriga incident, as more communities especially in Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna states face daily attacks from bandits, leading to huge humanitarian crisis.