Northern Governors mourn OPEC Secretary General Barkindo

By Martha Agas

The Northern Governors Forum has expressed sadness over the loss of Dr Mohammed Barkindo, the Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)

The forum commiserated with his family through its Chairman and Governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong, in a statement by his Spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham on Wednesday in Jos .

He said the forum was shocked at his death which occured while he was on official duties in Nigeria.

“The death of Dr Barkindo is a great loss to his immediate family, Nigeria and the international community because of his contributions to the energy sector and development of oil and gas in Nigeria and throughout the world.

“He was a technocrat who distinguished himself in the field of oil and gas, having put in many years in the industry and rising to head the NNPC where he led many reforms and initiatives to transform the industry.”

The forum noted that Bakindo’s good account endeared him to be elected as Secretary General of OPEC , which he led through some of the most challenging periods in global energy crisis, and the COVID-19 Pandemic by ensuring recovery and stability.

“The Northern Governors Forum is proud of his achievements and support towards the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“And exploration of oil and gas prospects across various parts of the country including the Northern Region.”

While commiserating with the family and people of Adamawa, Lalong prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest and comfort the family.(NAN)

