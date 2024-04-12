Northern governors mourn Ogbonnaya Onu

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, Chairman Northern States Governors’ Forum has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the first civilian governor of Abia and former minister of science, technology and innovation, Chief Ogbonnaya Onu.

Yahaya, who is the governor of Gombe, in a condolence message on behalf of the 19 northern governors, said the late Onu made remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape.

He said the late former minister left behind a legacy of humility, hard work, and exceptional service to the nation.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, the Director-General, Press Affairs, Gombe Government House in Gombe on Friday.

The NSGF chairman recalled that the late Onu’s tenure as governor of Abia and his subsequent role as minister of science and technology were characterised by dedication and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

He also emphasised Onu’s invaluable contributions to APC’s journey toward national prominence, highlighting his commitment and selfless efforts in laying the foundation for a stronger, united, and progressive Nigeria through the APC platform.

“Chief Ogbonnaya Onu’s demise marks the end of an era but his legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations in their service to Nigeria.

“The northern states governors’ forum joins the nation in mourning the loss of a distinguished statesman and offers prayers for the repose of his soul.”

Yahaya extended his heartfelt condolences to Onu’s family, the governments of Ebonyi and Abia as well as the entire South East region.

He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest, and give his family the fortitude to bear this profound loss.(NAN)

By Hajara Leman