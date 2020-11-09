Northern governors mourn legendary hunter, Kwara

The Northern Governors Forum has expressed grief over the death of the legendary hunter, vigilante leader and crime fighter, Malam Ali Kwara.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and Chairman of the forum, in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Monday in Jos, described Kwara’s death as painful.

He said that Kwara was an outstanding hunter and crime fighter, who devoted his talent, gift and energy in the fight against crime in various parts of the country.

He said that his exploits against bandits, armed robbers and terrorists particularly in the Northern states, assisted greatly towards addressing security challenges in the country.