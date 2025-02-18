Northern governors mourn elder statesman, Edwin Clark

The Northern State Governors’ Forum has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of elder statesman and Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark.

Clark died on Monday after a brief illness.

Chairman of the forum, made up of 19 State Governors, and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya expressed the forum’s sympathy in a condolence message issued to journalists by Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, the Director-General, Press Affairs, Gombe Government House.

Yahaya described the former Federal Commissioner for Information as an upright and relentless advocate of fairness.

He said Clark’s contributions to governance, democracy, and national discourse earned him admiration and respect.

The governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family, the government and people of Delta, the South-South region, and Nigeria as a whole.

“Chief Edwin Clark was an advocate for the rights of the downtrodden and a steadfast voice for the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.

“His commitment to justice and good governance distinguished him as a statesman of great repute.

“His demise is a profound loss, not just to the South-South but to the entire country,” he said.

He prayed to the Almighty to grant his family, loved ones, the people of the South-South and Nigeria the strength to bear “this huge loss.” (NAN)

By Peter Uwumarogie

