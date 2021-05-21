The Northern Governors Forum has expressed deep shock, over the death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, in an air crash in Kaduna.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham on Friday in Jos, expressed sadness over the incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports, that the COAS died alongside 10 officers and crew members in Kaduna in a Nigeria Airforce (NAF) aircraft, while on official trip to Kaduna.

The chairman said the forum was distressed over the death of Attahiru and his team, who died in the cause of advancing the security and peace of the country.

“Today is another sad day in the history of the nation, as it has lost patriotic Nigerians who gave their lives to the defence of the territorial integrity of the country, and also ensuring that its citizens live in peace and security.

“Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru was a committed soldier whose passion for defending Nigeria was very clear throughout his military career even before his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff.

“Since his appointment, we have engaged him as Northern Governors Forum and individually as Governors, towards enhancing the security and safety of our states, region and the nation at large.

“Within the few months he held sway, we have seen improvements and high resolve to bringing an end to insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

“We had been working on consolidating this before this tragic incident that took his life and that of others working with him. We are highly shocked and pained”.

The governor while condoling with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army, families of the deceased, as well as the entire Nigerian Armed Forces said the incident was deeply regrettable.

He said the situation should not deter the Armed Forces from giving their best in the service of the nation, just as the deceased COAS, officers and men did before their tragic death.

He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and comfort their families. (NAN)

