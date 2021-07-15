Northern governors laud Buhari for railway development

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, for his commitment on railway development in the country.

The Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong made the commendation at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the third segment of Lagos-Kano railway modernisation project in Kano.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs of the Forum, Dr Makut Macham, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

Lalong lauded Buhari, who performed the ceremony, for his commitment to transforming Nigeria’s economy, through efforts to revamping rail transportation.

He said that the gesture would facilitate ease of doing business through accessible means of transporting people and goods across the country.

The governor pointed out that the Kaduna-Kano segment of the railway line was crucial to the development of Nigeria, particularly the Northern Region with its large population and a hub of economic activities.

He said the vision of reconnecting all parts of the country by rail was a great legacy for the Buhari administration, which must be supported by all Nigerians.

He assured the president of the support of all northern governors in the process of constructing, managing and safeguarding the rail infrastructure within the region. (NAN)

