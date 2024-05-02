Northern Governors grant audience to ACF, pledge support, cooperation

The Northern Governors’ Forum has granted audience to Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF. During the meeting held Tuesday, 30th April, 2024, at the Government House Kaduna, the Forum pledged support and cooperation with ACF.

A statement.signed by Prof. T. A. Muhammad-Baba, National Publicity Secretary said critical issues of interest to the two bodies were deliberated upon during the meeti

The ACF delegation was led by Alhaji Bashir Mohammed Dalhatu, Wazirin Dutse, Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), and Mamman Mike Osman, LLM, SAN, FCIArb, OFR, Chairman, National Executive Committee (NEC), and accompanied by Ambassador Ibrahim Mai Sule, Turakin Bade (Vice Chairman, BOT), Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, Mutawalen Gombe, (Secretary General), Mallam Bukar Zarma (Secretary, Leadership Selection Committee), Prof. Tukur A. Muhammad-Baba, Dan Iyan Mutumbiyu (National Publicity Secretary) and Chief Joe Akaakar (ACF, Benue State).

ACF BOT Chairman, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, briefed the Governors’ Forum on the ACF, as a pan-Northern Nigerian interest pressure group, since its inception in 2000 and the current state of the organization.

On his part, ACF NEC Chairman, Mr. Mamman Mike Osuman briefed the Governors’ Forum on the inauguration of a new leadership for ACF and the resolve of the leadership to regenerate and reinvigorate the organisation in outlook and impact just as it desires to engage other stakeholders in Nigeria so as to engender robust national discourse on issues relevant to the North in particular and to the nation in general. The ACF NEC Chairman also drew attention to critical issues that presently constitute existential threats to the North, pointing out the urgent need that there is to confront the problems such that the region will overcome them and regain its unity, dignity and trust as a vanguard of the viability of the Nigeria Project. In particular, Mr. Osuman listed the problems to include dire state of insecurity, mistrust and mutual suspicions among Northern peoples, worsening existential (and especially economic) challenges and deficits in the provision of modern education,

The Chairman and other members of the Northern Governors Forum expressed delight at the emergence of a reinvigorated ACF and urged the body to sustain the tempo, ensure adequate representation from and visibility in all states in the North so as to make its presence known and felt at the same state levels.

NEWSDIARYONLINE reports that the statement was however silent on the list of Northern governors present at the meeting.