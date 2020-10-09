Northern Governors’ Forum congratulates Gov. Yahaya at 59

The Northern Governors’ Forum has congratulated Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on his 59th birthday.

Simon Lalong, the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, in Jos on Friday, described Yahaya as a progressive.

Lalong also described Yahaya as a man of excellence and compassion, who had brought his progressive ideals to the governance of Gombe State.

He lauded the Gombe governor for his commitment to the plight of the poor and vulnerable through programmes and projects targeted at addressing poverty, illiteracy and ensuring access to quality health care delivery.