Northern Governors Forum condemns attacks on Plateau communities

The Northern Governors Forum on Tuesday condemned the Christmas eve attacks on communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The forum described the attacks as reprehensible and heinous.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, chairman of the forum expressed the disgust on behalf of the 19 governors in the northern parts of Nigeria.

He expressed the forum’s deepest condolences to the affected families and communities as well as the government and people of Plateau.

“It is disheartening to hear of the loss of more than 100 lives and the destruction of property that occurred during these attacks, especially when people were preparing to celebrate Christmas.

“Such acts of violence are not only cowardly, but also run counter to the spirit of unity and coexistence that our region upholds.

“We must all prioritise peace and harmonious living in our communities. Now, more than ever, we must reaffirm our commitment to peaceful coexistence and solidarity regardless of our differences.

“We must unite in our commitment to peace and security, and stand firm against all forms of violence and divisions, the chairman said in a statement issued in Gombe by his media aide, Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli.

Yahaya commended Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau for his leadership in handling the situation in the aftermath of the attacks.

He assured Mutfwang that the Northern governors stand united in solidarity with him in the face of adversity and would work together to ensure lasting peace in Plateau.

Yahaya also commended security agencies operating in the area and implored them to redouble efforts in safeguarding lives and property of the people through increased vigilance and swift actions.

“It is imperative that those responsible for the heinous acts are swiftly apprehended and made to face the full weight of justice,’’ Gov. Yahaya stressed.

He urged communities in Gombe State to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities to security agencies for immediate intervention.

Gunmen attacked 15 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau on Christmas Eve; killed 96 persons and destroyed 221 houses.

The assailants also destroyed eight vehicles and 27 motorcycles.

Three communities were attacked in Barkin-Ladi where 17 persons were killed.

Communities attacked in Bokkos Local Government Area were Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat and Butura Kampani.

In Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, the assialants unleashed mayhem on NTV, Hurum and Darawat. (NAN)

By Peter Uwumarogie

