Northern governors felicitate with Christians at Easter

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has felicitated with Christians in Nigeria, as they celebrate Easter.

Simon Lalong, the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, in a congratulatory message in Jos on Friday, described Easter as a special event to reflect on the sufferings of Jesus Christ for the salvation of mankind.

Lalong in the message through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, said that the crucifixion of Christ was to redeem humanity

“This year’s Easter provides us a special opportunity to connect with the Lord Jesus Christ and seek his face as we contain the Coronavirus pandemic which is ravaging the world.

“The unusual interruption in the celebration of Easter this year which has seen many people confined to their homes and many others battling for survival, calls for more prayers and repentance,” he said.

The chairman said that in spite of the current challenge of COVID-19, Christians should use the period to reflect on the virtues of sacrifice, love, tolerance and respect for sanctity of life which Jesus Christ demonstrated through his death and resurrection.

He called on Nigerians to support government at all levels as they made critical decisions in an attempt to protect the lives of people. (NAN)