Northern Governors describe Sultan as an inspiring leader

The Northern Governors Forum on Tuesday described the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, as an inspiring leader who has continued to promote national unity, peace and security in Nigeria.

The Chairman of Forum Gov. Simon Lalong in a congratulatory message on the Sultan’s 65th birthday, in Jos, described Abubakar III as a peace advocate who has offered valuable counsel to the Governments at all levels.

”The Sultan remains a respectable leader who is always on the side of truth, and embraces justice for all people irrespective of their religious, ethnic, political or economic backgrounds,” he said.

Lalong urged Abubakar III to continue to offer his wise counsel to the nation, particularly to the Northern Governors who hold him in high esteem as a worthy partner for the emancipation of the region from many of its challenges.

He wished him many more years of good health, peace of mind and God’s protection.(NAN)

