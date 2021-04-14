The Northern Governors’ Forum, has decried the killing of 12 army personnel in Konshisha local Government Area of Benue.

The chairman of the forum and Plateau governor, Simon Lalong, criticised the act in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Tuesday, in Jos.

He cited the act as capable of demoralising security personnel from giving their best in fighting insecurity in the country, especially as the incident occurred when the soldiers were on assignment to ensure the security of lives and property.

The chairman urged the Army not to be discouraged by the killings, but continue to carry out their legitimate duty of defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and assisting in maintaining internal security, especially given the current escalation of criminal activities in the country.

He also appealed to the Army to remain professional, while observing caution and restraint in fishing out perpetrators of the dastardly act, saying that the act must not be allowed to happen again.

The chairman pledged the continuous support of northern governors and its collaboration with the Armed Forces and other security agencies, in the discharge of their duties.

He urged the public to assist security agencies with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime, as well as to apprehend other criminals tormenting innocent citizens across the country.

He condoled with the Army and families of the soldiers over the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the army on April 9, confirmed the killings of 12 of its personnel on April 9, while on a special operation mission in Benue.(NAN)

