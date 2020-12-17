Northern governors congratulates Niger governor Bello at 53

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has congratulated the governor of Niger state, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, on the occasion of his 53 birthday celebration.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong, congratulated Bello in a statement by Dr Makut Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to Lalong, on Thursday in Jos.

“We join the family, friends and associates of governor Bello to appreciate God for sustaining and giving him the wisdom to carry out the task of governance and service to the nation.

“Bello has demonstrated great passion for the development of Niger State and Nigeria in general by prioritising the progress of his people.

“As Chairman of the North Central Governors Forum, Bello continued to articulate and canvass for a fair and better deal for the people of the geo-political zone, toward enhanced security, agricultural development, infrastructure and education,” Lalong said.

Lalong wished Bello many more years of God’s divine protection, wisdom and good health.

The Chairman said the forum would continue to work closely with governor Bello as he dedicates himself to the service of Niger State, the northern Region and Nigeria as a whole. (NAN)