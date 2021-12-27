Northern governors congratulate Kebbi, Nasarawa governors on birthdays

The Northern Governors Forum on Monday felicitated its members, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Gov. Sule clocked 62 years, while Gov. Bagudu clocked 60 years on Dec. 26.

Chairman of the Forum and governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong congratulated the celebrants in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham in Jos.

He stated that the governors played significant roles in impacting the lives of their people and Nigerians at large through various responsibilities including their current offices.

He added that they remained key players in the political space of Nigeria and were making significant efforts to ensure that good governance, peace and economic development were achieved.

“Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State is a leader with passion for transforming the lives of the people through empowerment and physical infrastructure.

“He has demonstrated such in his tenure as governor and has made enormous contributions to efforts by the Forum to develop an economic blueprint for the region, particularly in the era of COVID-19 and other challenges.

“He has also shown courage in his leadership as Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum,’’ he said.

The Progressives Governors Forum is the umbrella body of governors of the All Progressives Congress.

The chairman of the Northern Governors Forum described Nasarawa’s Gov. Abdullahi Sule as a technocrat whose vast knowledge and experience reflected in his style of governance.

“The Forum has greatly benefitted from the ideas of Gov. Sule whose vast experience in the private sector has enabled it to tap from his knowledge.

“The benefits are particularly noticeable in the areas of energy development and agricultural revolution.

“He has put in a lot of efforts to ensure that the people of Nasarawa State benefit from the enormous endowments of the state in agriculture and solid minerals among others,’’ he stated.

Lalong said the forum wished them more years of good health, peace and wisdom, while urging them to continue to provide good leadership for their people.

He also urged them to continue to play their roles in ensuring that the region and Nigeria at large, overcome the many challenges they are currently facing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

