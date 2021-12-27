Northern governors congratulate Kebbi, Nasarawa governors on birthdays

The Northern Governors Forum on Monday felicitated its members, Gov. Abdullahi Sule Nasarawa State and Gov. Atiku Bagudu Kebbi State.

Gov. Sule clocked 62 years, while Gov. Bagudu clocked 60 years on Dec. 26.

Chairman the Forum and governor Plateau, Simon Lalong congratulated the celebrants in a statement issued by his Director Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham in Jos.

He stated that the governors played significant roles in impacting the lives their people and Nigerians at large through various responsibilities including their current offices.

He added that they remained key players in the political space Nigeria and were making significant efforts to ensure that good governance, peace and economic development were achieved.

“Gov. Atiku Bagudu Kebbi State is a leader with passion for transforming the lives the people through empowerment and physical infrastructure.

“He has demonstrated such in his tenure as governor and has made enormous contributions to efforts by the Forum to develop an economic blueprint for the region, particularly in the era COVID-19 and other challenges.

“He has also shown courage in his leadership as Chairman the Progressives Governors Forum,’’ he said.

The Progressives Governors Forum is the umbrella body governors the All Progressives Congress.

The chairman the Northern Governors Forum described Nasarawa’s Gov. Abdullahi Sule as a technocrat whose vast knowledge and experience reflected in his style governance.

“The Forum has greatly benefitted from the ideas Gov. Sule whose vast experience in the private sector has enabled it to tap from his knowledge.

“The benefits are particularly noticeable in the areas energy development and agricultural revolution.

“He has put in a lot efforts to ensure that the people Nasarawa State benefit from the enormous endowments the state in agriculture and solid minerals among others,’’ he stated.

Lalong said the forum wished them more years of good health, peace and wisdom, while urging them to continue to provide good leadership for their people.

He also urged them to continue to play their roles in ensuring that the region and Nigeria at large, overcome the many challenges they are currently facing. (NAN)

