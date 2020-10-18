Northern Governors congratulate Gowon at 86

The Northern Governors’ Forum has congratulated a former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon on his 86th birthday.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, in a congratulatory message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Sunday in Jos, described Gowon as a distinguished statesman.

He described Gowon as a gentleman, a prayer warrior and a bridge builder, who spent most of his lifetime working for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

Lalong said Gowon remained one of Nigeria’s finest leaders, whose exemplary lifestyle of humility and enormous sacrifices toward nation building and global peace was well recognised.

He said Gowon had continued to provide inspiration to the nation’s leadership and development, through his commitment to the unity, peace and progress of the country from his military career till date.

He thanked the former Nigerian leader for his patriotism.

Lalong noted that Gowon had continued to take particular interest in the development of the Northern region, particularly at this current period it was facing challenges including insurgency and banditry.

The chairman urged the former Head of State to continue to deploy his wealth of experience and knowledge in the pursuit of unity and national integration, especially as the nation was undergoing challenges.

He wished Gowon good health, God’s grace and divine strength.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Gowon was born on Oct. 19, 1934 in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau.

He was Nigeria’s military leader, who served as Head of State from 1967 to 1975. (NAN)