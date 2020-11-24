Northern Governors congratulate Gambari @76

The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari on his 76th birthday.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and Chairman of the forum in a congratulatory message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Tuesday in Jos, described Gambari as one of Nigeria’s finest professionals.

He also discribed the celebrant as a distinguished academic, diplomat and administrator, whose achievements have brought pride to the nation and the world at large.

Lalong said Gambari had not only toiled for the unity and development of Nigeria, but also worked tirelessly to protect its image and integrity at the global stage.

“He is a bridge builder and selfless in his service,” he said.