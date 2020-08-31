Northern Governors congratulate Bello over victory at Supreme Court

The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, over his election victory at the Supreme Court.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, congratulated Bello in a message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Monday in Jos.

Lalong said Bello’s victory was an affirmation of the mandate Kogi people entrusted on him, which he should work hard to justify.

“The Supreme Court judgment affirming your election victory gives you an opportunity to settle down to serve your people and fulfill their aspirations without any distraction.

“The people have already reposed their confidence in you and are looking up to you for the dividends of democracy,” he said.

Lalong assured Bello that members of the Forum would continue to support him to ensure his success.

He also called on the people of Kogi to support the governor and put behind political, religious and ethnic differences, in order to create the enabling environment for Bello’s administration to fulfill its mandate.

He urged Bello to continue his commitment in the task of finding solutions to the challenges of the region and the nation at large. (NAN)

MAA/IKU/MZA