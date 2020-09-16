Northern governors condole with ex-minister, Unongo over wife’s death

Share the news













The Northern Governors Forum has commiserated with former Minister of Steel, Paul Unongo, over the death of his wife, Victoria.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Wednesday in Jos, described the death of the former minister’s wife as sad and unfortunate.

Lalong urged members of the Unongo family to accept the development in good faith and find comfort in the many lives the deceased touched and transformed with her good deeds.

He urged the elder statesman to take solace that his late wife loved God and was committed to the progress of her family.

He said her death had created a vacuum in her philanthropic and selflessness to members of her community, saying she positively impacted humanity and the nation.(NAN)

