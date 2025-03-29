Northern governors condemn killing of travellers

The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condemned the horrific murder of travellers from Northern Nigeria in the Udune Efandion community of Uromi, Edo.

By Peter Uwumarogie

The Forum’s Chairman, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, described the attack as a “gross violation of human rights” in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli.

Yahaya, who is the Governor of Gombe, said the extrajudicial violence was unacceptable and must be unequivocally condemned with utmost severity.

“The Northern Governors’ Forum expresses its deepest condolences to the victims’ families and all those affected by this tragic event.

“We are deeply disturbed by the loss of innocent lives and the horrific manner in which these individuals were attacked.

“This appalling act undermines the rule of law and the very fabric of our society,” he said.

The governor urged relevant authorities to conduct a full and thorough investigation into “this senseless act”.

He stressed that the perpetrators must be identified, arrested, and swiftly brought to justice.

Yahaya stated that all Nigerians, regardless of region, should be able to travel freely and safely without fear of harassment, violence, or intimidation.

He called on the government and law enforcement agencies to take swift action to prevent such incidents, while also appealing for calm. (NAN)