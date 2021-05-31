The Northern Governors Forum has condemned the killing of Mr Ahmed Gulak, the former Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on Political Matters, describing it as unfortunate .

The chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau, Mr. Simon Lalong, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Macham, on Monday in Jos, said the incident is a criminal act that must be condemned in totality.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gulak who was the chairman of the committee which conducted the 2019 All Progressive Congress Party governorship primary in Imo state, was shot on his way to the airport enroute Abuja.

Lalong said the incident should be treated as a criminal act, and warned against insinuations and politicization of issues sorrounding the death that could lead to further violence.

According to him, the report by the police indicates that they have identified and engaged the suspected killers of Gulak, and should further be consolidated upon to enable security agencies forestall future occurrence.

In another development, the Northern Governors Forum has also expressed disgust over another abduction of innocent citizens across three local Government areas of Niger State, which included students and teachers of an Islamic school.

Lalong called for an end to the horrible situation, saying it was necessary to give respite to people to engage in their legitimate activities without fear.

He reiterated the commitment of the Forum in working with the security agencies and the federal government in tackling the ugly level of insecurity in the region and the nation at large. (NAN)

