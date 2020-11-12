Northern Governors celebrate Daura @81

The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated the former Editor of New Nigerian Newspaper, Malam Mamman Daura on his 81st birthday.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and chairman of the forum in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Thursday in Jos, described him as a diligent administrator.

He said the elder statesman who dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria has mentored many with his sound knowledge and experience in public and private sector.

Lalong said the Northern region and Nigeria, benefitted enormously from his deep knowledge and versatility which he demonstrated throughout his career.