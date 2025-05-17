Northern forum condemns calls for Akume’s suspension over alleged aide’s fraud

The Northern Bridge Builders’ Forum (NBBF) has carpeted those calling for the suspension of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, from office, over his alleged aide’s fraud.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The forum, in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, took a swipe at those it believes to be politically-motivated groups calling for Akume’s suspension over what it described as “completely unfounded allegations.”

The statement, signed by Sen. Joel Ikenya, Convener, and Gowon Emmanuel, its Convener and Secretary, respectively, noted that the alleged fraud did not take place in the SGF’s office.

According to the group, the alleged aide of Akume, who allegedly perpetrated the fraud, is actually neither his aide nor a staff of the SGF’s office.

The forum, which comprises distinguished personalities from diverse fields from across Nigeria’s 19 northern states, said it found the apparently politically-motivated calls worrisome, and urged the public to discountenance it.

According to the group, its diverse membership, irrespective of tribe and religion, underscores the unity, progress and collective visions that bind the North and Nigeria together.

“The forum woke up to notice a flurry of publications by various groups calling for the suspension of Sen. Akume, the SGF, over completely unfounded allegations.

“It is pertinent to note that the alleged fraud did not take place in the SGF’s office, as the alleged perpetrator in question is neither a staff of the SGF’s office nor an aide to Senator Akume.

“Sen. Akume’s decades of public service, marked by transparency and integrity, speaks volumes about his character,” the statement reads in part.

While expressing confidence in Akume’s integrity, the group recalled that he had served without blemish as Benue Governor for eight years, Senator for 12 years, Minister for four years and now SGF.

“He has consistently performed these responsibilities with exceptional integrity and transparency, championing policies benefitting all Nigerians.

“It is on record that throughout the period of his public service, he has never been found wanting on financial misappropriation, or any such related acts by any institution,” it added.

The forum, therefore, urged all Nigerians to disregard the unfounded allegations and baseless calls for Akume’s suspension from office by the groups.

Similarly, Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-politcal-cultural organisation, like the NBBF, also recently denounced the calls for Akume’s suspension and disowned one of the groups claiming to be its faction.

Mr Abagun Omololu, the Organising Secretary of Afenifere, in a statement, described the call as a mischievous and unauthorised communication that was politically-motivated, and repudiated it.

According to him, Afenifere does not have factions, noting that there is only one Afenifere, which is under the leadership of Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

He said the authentic Afenifere leadership had never at any time authorised any of its officers, serving or retired, to issue what he called a prejudicial, defamatory or politically-motivated statement.

“The public is hereby advised to disregard the fraudulent individuals hiding under the name of Afenifere to pursue personal or partisan agendas.

“We are fully aware that certain members of the Labour Party in Yorubaland have continued to masquerade as speaking for Afenifere.

“These political opportunists, whose actions are driven by bitterness and selfish ambition, are hereby, sternly

warned to desist from dragging the revered name of Afenifere into disrepute,” he said.

Omololu further described the attempt to link the SGF to the EFCC investigation involving a private individual, was not only curiously dishonest but a deliberate act of blackmail.

He said it was already a known fact that the said investigation was initiated on the strength of a formal complaint lodged with the EFCC by Akume himself, upon observing some irregularities.

The Afenifere chieftain said that the attempt by faceless groups to twist clear facts into an accusation of complicity was irresponsible, malicious and embarrassing to the Yoruba nation.

“We wish to reiterate that Afenifere stands firmly on the side of due process, justice and rule of law.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should be allowed to conduct its investigations without pressure, coercion or threats of orchestrated protests.

“Afenifere, as a non-partisan and principled socio-political-cultural body, will not be used as a vehicle for any political vendetta,” he further said.

Omololu emphasised that Afenifere would continue to defend the integrity of its name, the unity of Nigeria, and the dignity of Yoruba leadership.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that one Andrew Uchi, initially thought to be Akume’s aide, was recently arrested by the EFCC over alleged multi-billion naira bribery and money laundering.

Uchi was accused of acquiring properties in Abuja; Jos, Plateau State; and Makurdi, Gboko, and Tarka Local Government Areas of Benue State.

Additionally, two Bureau de Change operators are under investigation for their alleged involvement in the money laundering scheme linked to him.

The SGF’s office later clarified the issue and distanced itself from Uchi, saying he was neither an aide to Akume, nor its staff member.

The office urged the public not to speculate or draw conclusions as investigations were still ongoing, adding that it appreciated the understanding and support of the public on the issue.

“It is imperative to state categorically that the office’s leadership is not in any way involved in the alleged misconduct.

“It has always maintained a strong commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity.

“We recognise the efforts of the EFCC to ensure that those found culpable are held accountable,” it said in a statement.(NAN)