Northern forum chairman retracts allegations against Matawalle, says he was misled

The Chairman of the Concerned Northern Forum, Alhaji Aliyu Muhammad, retracted his earlier allegations against the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

By Hussaina Yakubu



regarding the alleged misappropriation of Zamfara.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna on Tuesday, Muhammad clarified that the earlier statement issued under his leadership titled “Who is Stopping EFCC from Investigating Matawalle”, was based on misleading and politically motivated information.

“I was misled by the information presented to me, the content of the press statement was exaggerated and orchestrated by political opposition elements determined to tarnish the image of the minister ,” Muhammad admitted.

He described the allegations as a deliberate smear campaign aimed at distracting Matawalle from his national duties and discrediting his record of service as the former Governor of Zamfara State.

“Matawalle served Zamfara with exceptional dedication and success.

“His achievements cut across security, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic development,” Muhammad noted.

He highlighted key projects initiated under Matawalle’s administration, including the construction of a new airport, massive road projects, improved water systems, and substantial investments in security infrastructure.

These he said include the procurement of over 200 Hilux vehicles and ambulances, as well as the installation of solar-powered street lights.

He said in healthcare, the former governor was credited with constructing special primary health centers in all 147 wards, upgrading general hospitals, and settling examination fees for thousands of students.

“His administration also championed technology development through the establishment of the Digital World ICT Center and a Command and Control Room in Gusau.

“Other notable achievements cited include the renovation of the State House of Assembly, construction of a governor’s lodge in Kaduna, investments in liaison offices, and acquisition of Best Premier Hotel in Abuja as a state asset,” he said.

The forum chairman called on Nigerians to disregard such politically motivated narratives and instead focus on Matawalle’s ongoing contributions to national security under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also commended President Tinubu’s administration for its efforts in nation building and urged Nigerians to support government initiatives aimed at repositioning the country for greater development.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)