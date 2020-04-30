Northern Elders to Kano Govt: Be open over causes of deaths

The Northern Elders Forum has urged the Kano State Government to exhibit what it called a higher level of openness over the causes of recent deaths in the state.

According to a statement on Thursday signed by Professor Ango Abdullahi, CON, Magajin Rafin Zazzau and Convener, of the Forum, the state needs to do more to convince the public on the dangers the people face.

Abdullahi said “Government of Kano State .. needs to improve its strategic communication strategies. These will include higher levels of openness with regards to causes of recent deaths, and more effective means of convincing the public over the realities of the dangers we all face.

Particularly, Forum expressed its concern over what it called the widening distances between Kano State Government and most citizens as the state battles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The convener said “The Forum emphasizes the absolute priority of managing the Kano State situation better. He added that forum was “concerned over widening distances between the government and most citizens. It advises the government of Kano State to bridge these distances through imaginative and practical steps that will convince citizens that it cares about them.

The Forum equally appealed “to all citizens to respect official directives in their own interests, and exercise greater discipline in the manner they protect themselves and their families.”

According the Professor Abdullahi, the “Northern Elders Forum shares the nation’s concern over the daily rise in verified cases of infections from COVID-19 all over the country, but in parts of Kano State in particular. The Forum condoles families who have lost members to this pandemic, and prays for the full recovery of others who have tested positive to the virus.

“The Forum commends the efforts of the Federal Government towards addressing the alarming situation in Kano, and notes that these efforts are vital in limiting the further escalation of infections in the entire North and the country.

“In particular, we commend the decision to deploy a strong medical team to, among others, verify the causes of many deaths that are being popularly attributed to the pandemic, as well as assist the government of Kano State to improve its facilities, investigations and treatment of suspected infections and those who are infected.

The Forum commended the decision of the federal government to source for equipment’s and facilities on behalf of the Kano State government, and urged that this is done with speed and openness.

NEF said “We are aware that medical facilities in Kano and personnel that would ordinarily attend to ailments that could be life-threatening have been shut down because of the pressure in dealing with the pandemic and the absence of Protective Personal Equipment (PPEs).

“Citizens with other ailments cannot get medical attention due to restricted availability of spaces, equipment and, more important, personnel. Testing and preparation of isolation centers are far behind the rate of spread of the virus, and these need to be addressed with the resources of the government of Kano State, the federal government and public-spirited individuals and corporate individuals.

“We cannot over-emphasize the need for government of Kano State to take steps to regain confidence and support of the citizens of the State; to open its medical assets and give medical personnel the protection and confidence and other resources they need, and support the population to stay at home and observe other regulations with material support.

“The Forum regrets the appearance of attempts by many State Governments to play politics with numbers for what appears to be expectations that more funds from federal government and foreign donors will be allocated to them. It is public knowledge that what the entire nation needs are good policies that protect all Nigerians; equipment and facilities for testing and treatment and resources to support people who will find it hard to stay at home without some palliatives during lockdowns.

“These requirements can be met with resources currently available, but they need to be put at the service of the public in a transparent and professional manner. Policies that waste progress in some parts of the country and others which trample on the rights of vulnerable groups must be discouraged. States should adopt policies that suit their peculiarities, but the nation as a whole must agree on, and implement basic policies that protect the entire population.

The Forum also acknowledged the assistance, in funds and equipment, from the international community. These gestures of support for our efforts at a time when they face their own problems are particularly appreciated, and it is important that our governments put them to prompt and effective use.

“The Forum similarly appreciates the tremendous assistance of Nigerian individuals and corporate bodies in this fight. We hope that all governments will utilize the vast assets in expertise, goodwill and integrity available in the private sector and professional groups and individuals in the country, and involve them in all stages in the fight against this pandemic, ” NEF said.

Newsdiaryonline reports that NEF comments came on heels of weeks of anxiety over the state of COVID-19 pandemic in Kano. Worries over the city heightened following reports by Daily Trust recently that at least 150 people died in three days in what has now been known as strange deaths.Some notable citizens of Kano like Professor Ibrahim Ayagi have also died.

The state government grudgingly affirmed the strange deaths, but said they were not connected to COVID-19.The government has also asserted that a probe was under way.