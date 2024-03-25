Northern Elders celebrate safe return of abducted Kuriga school children

The Northern Elders Forum has celebrated the safe return of the abducted Kuriga school children.

The Forum in a statement signed by its

Spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman noted that the news brought a ray of hope amidst a dark period for the community.

They however emphasized the urgent need for proper medical and shock checks as they reintegrate into society.

According to to Suleiman, the forum stressed that the safety and security of children in th e North should never be compromised or subject to negotiation.

He stated,”The Northern Elders Forum rejoices in the safe return of the abducted Kuriga school children. This news brings a ray of hope amidst a dark period for the community. As elders, we welcome the children back with open arms, but we must also emphasize the urgent need for proper medical and shock checks as they reintegrate into society.

“This school abduction is another tragic incident that highlights the growing need for improved security measures. The Northern Elders Forum firmly declares that enough is enough. The safety and security of our children should never be compromised or subject to negotiation.

“It is unacceptable for Nigerians, particularly those in the northern region, to continue living under such insecure conditions.

“Unfortunately, just months into the Tinubu administration, there have already been clear signs of failure in providing the vital aspects of security of life and property to citizens. This situation is deeply concerning and requires immediate attention from our leaders.”

He added,”While we celebrate the return of the abducted Kuriga school children, we must also recognize this event as a wake-up call for all of us.

“We cannot afford to become complacent in the face of such acts of violence and disregard for human life. As elders, it is our duty to protect and nurture the next generation.

“We urge the government and relevant authorities to work closely with us in ensuring that our children can go to school without fear. The safety and well-being of our children must always be a top priority.

“We also call for accountability and swift action from our leaders to address the security challenges our communities are facing.

“The return of the Kuriga school children stands as a testament to the resilience and strength of our community.

“Let us use this moment to unite and actively work towards safer conditions for our children and our communities.”

By Chimezie Godfrey