Northeast: Military kills terrorists, destroys facilities in airstrikes

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Armed Forces unit of Air Task Force (ATF), has killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists in air strikes conducted by Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Defense Headquarters, Major Gen. Enenche on Saturday said the operation followed series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

“This showed that the terrorists had upscaled their activities in the settlement by importing additional fighters and increasing their logistics stocks preparatory to attacks on troops’ locations and surrounding civilian settlements.

“Consequently, the ATF dispatched an enhanced force package of attack aircraft and a surveillance platform to engage the location. Overhead the target area, significant activity of the terrorists was observed in different parts of the settlement.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets took turns in attacking the target area, neutralizing many BHTs as well as destroying their logistics facilities and other structures in successive passes, thereby further degrading their will to fight”, the statement read.



“We shall not relent until peace and normalcy are restored not only in the North East but also in every other troubled region of our beloved Country”.

