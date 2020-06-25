Northeast: FG donates vehicles, equipment to armed forces, security agencies

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

Federal Government has donated vehicles and equipment to the Armed Forces and other security agencies to help restore peace and stability in the North-East region as well as the fight against the COVID-19.

It also donated ambulances and other medical equipment to federal medical institutions and medical centers to assist in the fight against the virus in the region.

The vehicles were presented by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, on behalf of the North- East Development Commission, to the institutions on Thursday at the Government House, Maiduguri, Borno.

“The restoration of peace and stability in the North-East Regionis one of the cardinal objectives of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“The devastation caused by the Boko Haram crises in the North-East, which started over ten years ago, is colossal, hence we need to put enormous effort in place for rebuilding, resettlement, peace building, early recovery and long-term Development of the region. No effort in returning the region to normalcy will be too much.

“We are all living witnesses of the enormous security challenges being faced in the North-East Region a decade ago.These challenges have been drastically reduced, thanks to the efforts of all players in the security sector.

“There is the need to take further steps to achieve lasting security and peace in the Region to pave way for holistic recovery and development” the Minister noted.

She stated that the bold step taken by NEDC to acquire and donate the vehicles and other equipment to the Armed Forces and other security agencies is commendable.

“I wish to assure you of President Muhammadu Buhari’s concern and commitment to achieving lasting peace and stability, prosperity, recovery and long-term socio-economic Development of the North-East Region” she added.

The items include Toyota Buffalo pick-up trucks; Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks, ambulances, Knee Girdles, hospital beds and solar fridges.

She assured all stakeholders that the Ministry and its agencies will continue to accord the Region all the deserved attention it requires.

The Senate President, represented by the Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, stated that the damage done in the North-East region is about N9.2 billion and the approved 2020 budget for the NEDC is grossly inadequate.

He also appealed to the Minister to make special consideration for prospective candidates of the N-POWER online registration that is commencing on June 26, 2020.

He said that candidates in the region who have no access to Internet as a result of the damage done to communication equipment, could be considered for manual registration.

The Governor of Borno, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the creation of the NEDC which plays key role in the reconstruction and development of the region.

He called on all stakeholders to be law abiding, calm and promised to provide necessary support to the Armed Forces and the security agencies working in the region.

Dignitaries at the event include the representatives of the State Governors of the North-East Region, National Assembly members, the National Security Adviser, His Royal Highness, the Shehu of Borno, Chairman NEDC, and Major Gen. Paul Tarfa (rtd), amongst others.

Related