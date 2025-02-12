North West Zonal office holds workshop on Small Arms, Light Weapons Act

The NCCSALW North West Zone office says it has successfully conducted a one-day sensitization workshop on the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Establishment Act 2024

According to a press release after the event the workshop was held on Wednesday 12 February 2025.

The Theme of the event is ” Addressing the Challenges of Retrievable of Small Arms and Light Weapons After Recovery and Court Judgement “.

The event took place at Air Training Command Officer’s Mess (NAF Club) Conference Hall Rabbah Road Kaduna with the Executive Governor of Kaduna State ably represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Dr James Atung Kanyip and DG NCCSALW DIG Babatunde Johnson Kokumo mni(Rtd) represented by the Director Legal Servces HQ NCCSALW Barrister Chioma Onuegbu.

Other dignitaries including representative of Attorney General of Kaduna State, Hon Sule Shaibu, heads of security and law enforcement agencies in Kaduna, State counsels, prosecutors, traditional rulers, faith based, women and youth organizations, National Union of Road Transport Workers, students and other relevant stakeholders were in attendance.