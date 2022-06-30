‘North West APC to promote reconciliation’ -Party Chieftain

The North West zone of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has acknowledged the challenges facing some state chapters and has resolved to promote efforts at reconciliation as an urgent priority.

A statement issued by Malam Salihu Lukman, the National Vice Chairman of the North West zone after a meeting held in Kaduna on Thursday, said that the party welcomed the initiative.

The meeting which comprised APC governors, gubernatorial candidates and ministers from the zone, noted that the consultative meeting is ‘’ vital for strengthening the APC in the North-West and to improve leadership engagements and cohesion within the zone.’’

‘’Participants requested the National Vice-Chairman (North-West) to ensure that the consultative meeting is sustained as a vital tool for cohesion within the party,’’ Malam Salihu Lukman said.

The statement said that ‘’participants received the zonal report from the National Vice Chairman (North-West) and reviewed the state of the party at the national level and within the zone.’’

According to Malam Salihu Lukman, ‘’the zonal meeting welcomed the successful conclusion of primaries at the state and national levels.’’

He also said that ‘’the meeting noted the contribution of the North-West to the emergence and growth of the APC and its electoral viability, with the North-West providing about 39% of the votes the APC recorded in the 2019 and 2015 presidential elections.’’

The zone therefore ‘’resolved to aggregate its interests and vital concerns and engage accordingly with the presidential candidate of the party.’’

