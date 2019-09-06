North Korea pledges to deepen bilateral relations with Nigeria

Mr Jon Tong Chol, Ambassador of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to Nigeria, has pledged to strengthen the bilateral relations with Nigeria to promote economic growth.

Jon made the pledge in Abuja at the 71st Anniversary of the foundation of the DPRK organised by the Korean Embassy in Nigeria.



Jon, who spoke through Mr Kim Chin Il, First Secretary, an interpreter, said DPRK and Nigeria relationship was created by Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong II, the country’s founding fathers.



He, therefore, promised to support the cause of the founding fathers of the DPRK to advance the relationship between the two countries under the wise leadership of Kim Jong Un.

He said, “We have single-hearted unity, the foundation of self-supporting economy, science and technological capability and the creative power of the heroic masses, which we value as our strategic resources.

“We will continue to advance our cause towards peace and prosperity with our own efforts frustrating the hostile schemes to check our progress.



“DPRK will strengthen and develop the bonds of friendship and cooperation with all countries of the world that respect the sovereignty of our country and are friends to it.



“We will advance hand in hand with all peace-loving forces of the world to establish a durable peace mechanism on the Korean Peninsula.



“The traditional relationship of friendship and cooperation between Nigeria and DPRK have further consolidated and developed in recent times.”



He further wished Nigerians greater success in terms of peace, security, promotion of the nation’s integrity and also making the country prosper under the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.



Jon explained that Kim II Sung was remembered for devoting his whole life to ensure the prosperity and peace of not just DPRK, but the world in general.



However, he said that Kim Jong II further strengthened and developed the country to become a political and ideological power bloc through upholding the values of the nation building initiated by Sung.



He mentioned values of DPRK to have scaled new heights under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, who is currently Chairman, State of Affairs Commission of DPRK.



He, however, commended the Un’s revolutionary guideline in defining orientation titled “kimilsung-Kimjongilism” as direction for socialist nation building.



The ceremony was organised to commemorate the establishment of DPRK by Kim II Sung on Sept. 9, 1948. (NAN)